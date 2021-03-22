Hoyer Statement on Sanctions Against China for Violation of Human Rights Against Uyghurs

“China’s campaign against Uyghurs has violated the human rights of millions of innocent people. The multilateral sanctions announced today represent a significant effort by the United States and our global partners to exert pressure on Beijing to cease this persecution. American power and influence are multiplied when we work in concert with our allies. I am relieved that, under President Biden, we are now pursuing a foreign policy that uses all the tools of diplomacy to make us safer and pursue our interests more effectively. This is a stark departure from the former Trump Administration’s unilateral approach that left us struggling to counter Beijing’s malign actions and hampered global unity to confront China on its horrendous persecution of Uyghurs.”