Islamic Republic of Afghanistan : Technical Assistance Report-Strengthening Oversight over State-Owned Corporations, PPPs and Fiscal Risks
International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.
March 22, 2021
This remote mission provided the authorities with advice in fiscal risk management. The mission covered three interrelated topics: (i) the Public Finance and Expenditure Management (PFEM) Law and fiscal risks oversight and management; (ii) the Stated-Owned Corporations (SOC); and (iii) the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). This report focuses especially on reforms that could be implemented during the life of the next IMF program.
Country Report No. 2021/057
regular
March 22, 2021
9781513574530/1934-7685
1AFGEA2021001
Paper
45