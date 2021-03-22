Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Islamic Republic of Afghanistan : Technical Assistance Report-Strengthening Oversight over State-Owned Corporations, PPPs and Fiscal Risks

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

Publication Date:

March 22, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This remote mission provided the authorities with advice in fiscal risk management. The mission covered three interrelated topics: (i) the Public Finance and Expenditure Management (PFEM) Law and fiscal risks oversight and management; (ii) the Stated-Owned Corporations (SOC); and (iii) the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). This report focuses especially on reforms that could be implemented during the life of the next IMF program.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/057

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

March 22, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513574530/1934-7685

Stock No:

1AFGEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

45

