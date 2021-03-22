Secret Weapon Media Agency Wins Davey Award for Bankston Motorhomes Local TV Commercial
Madison Alabama Advertising Agency Wins 2020 Silver Davey Award for Bankston Motor Homes RV Dealership Commercial!
We appreciate the recognition! We know our agency makes every effort to be sure our commercials meet high standards. We are proud of our partnership!”MADISON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secret Weapon Media Agency Inc. has been recognized as one of the outstanding TV commercial agencies by the Davey Awards. The agency won a Silver Davey for their Bankston Motor Homes commercial titled “Making Memories” in the Low Budget Commercial category.
— Mr. Harrison Bankston- President
The Davey Awards exclusively honor the “Davids” of creativity, the finest small shops, firms, agencies, and companies worldwide. David defeated the giant Goliath with a big idea and a little rock - the sort of thing small agencies do each year. The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the "Creative Davids", who derive their strength from big ideas rather than big budgets. The Davey Awards is the leading awards competition specifically for smaller agencies as they compete with their peers to win the recognition they deserve. Entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work. In determining Gold and Silver winners, entries are judged on their merits based on a standard of excellence as determined by the AIVA, considering the category entered.
When Bankston Motor Homes President, Harrison Bankston, was asked how the dealership felt about their agency winning this award, he responded, “We appreciate the recognition! We know our agency makes every effort to be sure our commercials meet high standards. We are proud of our partnership!”
Secret Weapon Media Agency, Inc. is a Madison Alabama Advertising Agency that specializes in getting their clients results that drive a positive return on investment. They are a ComScore Agency partner, and focus on TV, Radio, Digital media, and Tactical Battle Plans for their clients. Established in 2018, the agency is focused on working with RV dealers, and home service companies in the U.S.
Tanya Miller
Secret Weapon Media Agency Inc.
+ +1 256-460-6872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Making Memories with Bankston Motor Homes Inc.