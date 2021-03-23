NOS Teams with ATX Networks for HFC Amplifier Upgrades
ATX’s GainMaker-compatible amplifiers provide leading Portuguese cable operator with seamless upgrade to 1.2GHzSAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATX Networks, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, is supplying NOS, one of Portugal’s top communications and entertainment groups, with outside plant equipment critical to the service provider’s expansion of its HFC network. NOS has selected ATX’s GigaXtend™ GMC Series of 1.2GHz amplifiers to upgrade its installed base of Cisco© 1GHz GainMaker® amplifiers.
NOS’s selection of GigaXtend GMC amplifiers, the only authorized GainMaker-compatible products on the market, enables the service provider to upgrade the capacity and performance of its HFC network while realizing significant reductions in operational costs and complexity. NOS, for example, will not need to retrain technicians or installers, redesign cabinets containing current amps or conduct extensive testing or verification that’s often required with the introduction of new equipment into the network.
A NOS representative said the company is committed to providing its more than 1.54 million fixed broadband customers with the most reliable and fastest high-speed Internet service in Europe. The Portuguese communications and entertainment group is working with ATX to seamlessly upgrade its existing GainMaker amplifiers to bring advanced services quickly to market with minimal operational disruption.
The frequency upgrade provides NOS with the network flexibility and capacity to ensure its customers have access to unrivaled broadband services for years to come.
“ATX is excited to assist one of Europe’s most innovative and environmentally responsible communications service providers with the expansion of its HFC network,” said Jeff Liening, ATX’s Chief Sales Officer. “We are working closely with our local partner, REDTEL, to ensure NOS’s outside plant upgrade is as cost efficient and operationally seamless as possible.”
NOS completed field testing of the GigaXtend amplifier in 2020. Deployments begin in early 2021.
ATX’s GigaXtend GMC 1.2GHz Line Extenders and System Amplifiers are the latest additions to the company’s next-generation Outside Plant Portfolio, which also includes GigaXtend taps and passives.
About ATX Networks
ATX Networks is a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions. ATX’s market-leading and award-winning solutions are based on Agile Innovation design principles, enabling communications service providers to futureproof and evolve their networks in lockstep with market demand. ATX partners with the world’s most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to usher in a new era of ubiquitous gigabit broadband that will meet the communications needs of this generation and the next. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.
About NOS
NOS is the biggest communications and entertainment group in Portugal. It offers the latest generation of fixed and mobile phone, television, Internet, voice and data solutions for all market segments. It is the leader in Pay TV, new-generation broadband services and in-cinema exhibition and distribution in Portugal.
NOS is part of the main Portuguese stock exchange index (PSI-20). It has more than 4,1 million mobile phone, 1.56 million television, 1.65 million fixed telephone and 1,18 million fixed broadband Internet customers. For more information, please refer to http://www.nos.pt/institucional/EN.
