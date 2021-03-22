San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Close on Land in Delano, Calif.
Central Valley Developer Will Introduce Two New Home CommunitiesDELANO, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital recently closed on a parcel of land in Delano, a city in Kern County, California, to add another 281 Central Valley homes within two new single-family communities. Both neighborhoods will be located at the southwest corner of County Line Road and Hiett Avenue. This is the first time SJV Homes has built residences in Delano. Construction on models will begin in the spring and sales are expected to start in summer 2021.
“We are so pleased to be building new homes for the first time in Delano,” said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. “We feel that this city has a lot to offer and will be a wonderful place to live.”
Quail Run will feature 141 detached homes showcasing a selection of five floor plans ranging from 1,658 to 2,803 square feet, with lot sizes averaging 7,000 square feet. Homes will have three to four bedrooms, two to 2.5 bathrooms, attached two- to three-car garages and offer nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
At Pheasant Court, homebuyers will be presented with 140 new detached homes. These three- to four-bedroom, two-bathroom homes will range from 1,375 to 1,742 square feet across four plans and will feature amenities similar to Quail Run. The largest floor plan will offer four bedrooms.
Both communities will have access to a central community park. Quail Run and Pheasant Court are 30 miles north of Bakersfield and west of Highway 99, the major north-south corridor in the region. Located within three miles of downtown Delano, retail, dining and services are within convenient access to both communities.
Younger students can attend Albany Park Elementary School and Almond Tree Middle School both in the Delano Union Elementary School District. Older children can attend Robert F. Kennedy High School in the Delano Joint Union High School District.
SJV Homes, in partnership with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate management company, has now developed over 30 joint venture projects in the Central Valley.
According to the National Association of Home Builders’ formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 241 single-family homes will generate $80.6 million in local income, $8.67 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 1,107 local jobs.
About San Joaquin Valley Homes
San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate management firm in San Diego. It has since closed nearly 2,400 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com.
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1.5 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 50 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
