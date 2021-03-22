Gallant International Launches Sustainable Brand Terra Thread Home

Terra Thread Home offers organic cotton bed and bath products. Artisans craft Terra Thread Home Robes from organic cotton. Terra Thread Home sheets are made from organic cotton with Fair Trade and carbon-neutral practices.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallant International Inc. today is thrilled to announce Terra Thread Home, a bed-and-bath brand offering consumers a wide range of comfortable and luxurious home products manufactured without harming the environment or workers.

“The textiles industry is famously destructive to earth and people,” says Gallant International founder Vik Giri. “Far too many products rely upon toxic-heavy agricultural and manufacturing practices. And a depressing amount of companies produce and promote products that do not meet social, economic and environmental standards. Terra Thread Home is different. Our motto is `Creating Good That Returns Goodness,’ and we honor it every day. We view Terra Thread as a fountain of goodness, broadcasting good for the planet, good for farmers and factory workers and good for you.”

With Terra Thread Home, Gallant brings truly sustainable bed sheet sets, knit blankets, towel sets, bath robes and baby swaddle blankets to the marketplace. All of the products are Global Organic Textile Standard Certified (GOTS) and crafted from cotton grown on rain-fed organic farms across India.

Vik started Gallant International in 2009, intent on offering the world different kinds of products — unconventionally sustainable textiles products. Gallant is a Certified B Corporation specializing in organic, Fair Trade and carbon-neutral private label products including custom cosmetic bags, totes and drawstring bags for packaging.

“Helping to expand the organic cotton industry in India, and to diminish the prominence of conventional cotton farming, remains the core of what we do,” says Vik. “Cotton farms in India are more saturated with toxic chemicals than any other kind of agriculture in the world. The practice destroys soil and kills many farmers. By opening markets for organic cotton, we give farmers the means they need to break free from chemical agriculture.”

Organic cotton sourced by Terra Thread is from rain-fed fields that are part of farmer co-operatives managed by Non-Government Organizations (NGOs). Farmers harvest long staple cotton from these pesticide-free fields. Workers then spin the cotton into yarn and weave it into extra-soft fabric, free from toxic dyes, formaldehyde and heavy metals that are common in conventional cotton textile manufacturing. After the fabrics arrive at garment factories, artisans design, cut and sew Terra Thread Home products. Finally, Terra Thread Home uses eco-friendly FSC-certified paper and reusable organic cotton bags to pack our products.

Among other things, Terra Thread Home:

• Ensures that farmers receive fair prices for their cotton.

• Rejects all forms of gender discrimination.

• Works to make sure all cotton fields are free of child labor.

• Terra Thread supports Feeding America’s network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs to help provide nutritious food to children, families and seniors in the US.

“The stakes have never been higher,” says Vik. “We believe 2021 will be a pivotal year for addressing climate change, healing the world’s ecosystems and improving the lives of those in need. The entire Gallant family is eager to play a bigger role today to ensure a better tomorrow.”