Notice of Flow Capital’s 2020 Annual Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Company”) today announced it will release its 2020 annual audited financial results after the markets close on Monday, March 29, 2021. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.



CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 TIME: 9:00 AM Eastern Time DIAL IN NUMBER: +1 833 968-1926 or +1 778 560-2703 TAPED REPLAY: +1 800 585-8367 or +1 416 621-4642 CONFERENCE ID: 9343439

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

