Ibogaine By David Dardashti Appoints Whitney Nuckolls for Aftercare Support for Women

Ibogaine By David Dardashti Creates an Aftercare Support Network for Women

MIAMI, April 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti (IBDD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Whitney Nuckolls as the Alumni Coordinator of their free aftercare support network for women.

IBDD is always looking for innovative ways to support their clients, and this new program is a testament to that commitment. The clinic understands that there are gender specific issues that women do not always feel comfortable discussing in the presence of men. To help address this need, IBDD has decided to appoint Whitney as the coordinator for a free aftercare support network for women who have undergone ibogaine treatment at the clinic. At this time, we are not sure of the exact shape and scope of this program. We will begin by offering women who have received ibogaine treatment at our clinic the opportunity to join a WhatsApp group. We anticipate that this support network will expand as the program progresses. Whitney had this to say about her new role, “I am very excited and honored to be part of this new initiative. It is a great opportunity to create a safer and more supportive space for women who have gone through ibogaine treatment. I am always willing to support ibogaine in any way I can.”

We encourage those who are interested in this program to reach out to IBDD to learn more. We also look forward to the potential growth of this program as we receive more feedback and create tailored solutions for our clients.

