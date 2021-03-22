Applied Cells, Inc. Announces the Expansion of the Global Distributor Network in Asia and Scandinavia for MARS®
Has signed agreements with international distributors covering Northern and Southern China, Korea, Scandinavia and the Baltics for the MARS® System.SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Applied Cells, Inc., today announced it has signed agreements with international distributors covering Northern and Southern China, Korea, Scandinavia and the Baltics for its proprietary MARS® (Multiphysics Automated Reconfigurable Separation) Platform. This global expansion supports growing demand for the new MARS® Platform for cell isolation and separation from complex biological samples.
Biostar is now representing Southern China and Tekon has signed on for Northern China. In addition, Daon will be covering Korea. This expansion will ensure that the MARS System will be available to support biotech and academic institutions throughout Asia.
AH Diagnostics will cover Scandinavia and the Baltic Countries. AH diagnostics is a leading supplier of innovative products and full workflow solutions to customers within life science and diagnostics in the Nordics.
Janette Phi, Chief Commercial Officer, is excited to be adding international distribution for the expanding MARS® product line. “We are pleased with the success of the MARS System in the U.S. and our established distributors in Switzerland and Australia/New Zealand. Our new group of global partners ensures the continued success of our innovative platform – a centrifuge free, matrix-free system for rare cells to T-cells. Our system brings a new automated tool to researchers looking to isolate targeted cells with high recovery, high purity, and high throughput (H3).”
MARS’ novel modular design uses active-microfluidic acoustics and magnetic separation technologies to isolate targeted cells from whole blood, apheresis, and bone marrow samples. Expanding the global distribution network helps us better serve the unmet need in the marketplace for improved, more seamless walk-away cell isolation and purification.
About Applied Cells Inc.: Applied Cells was founded to create revolutionary cell separation and enrichment products, which increase cell separation efficiently by fundamentally changing how physics is employed in the process. We are helping in battles against cancer by providing tools that are not only capable of isolating rarest cancer cells, but also capable of extracting highest quality immune cells to achieve better cell therapy outcome, while for a fraction of current market costs to enable broader access.
Our proprietary methods present a unique advantage in separation, purification and enrichment of target cells, including tumor cells and immune cells, from whole blood and from tissues, with high recovery, high purity and high throughput (H3). Our products are valuable alternatives for cell therapy and clinical labs to achieve SOP through full automation and programmable process flow.
