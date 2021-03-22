Mortuary Response Solutions (MRS), SPG Global (SPG) Announce International Mass Fatality Search & Recovery Capability

Marsh Harbor Bahamas Response

Our Mission-Essential Tasks revolve between Search and Recovery Operations and International Mass Fatality management. There are numerous elements required in operations of this type.” — Mike Richardson

BELTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MRS-SPG Global Response and Recovery Executive Leadership Team has unmatched experience in International Mass Fatality Incidents (MFI), such as the 2004 South Asia Tsunami and the 2010 Haiti Earthquake. Much of our ELT and our associates have extensive experience working within DPAA, as well as the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command (JPAS), prior to the birth of DPAA in MIA search, recovery, investigation, and leadership/management/command & control of worldwide field teams.

MRS-SPG can respond rapidly to international MFI’s with an experience ELT and Associates to provide situational assessment to US and international governments, private companies, and families to assess the scope of the MFI, conduct logistical assessments and recommend appropriate courses of actions.

Mike Richardson, CEO of Mortuary Response Solutions, said, “We can quickly deploy our element to search for, recover, identify and repatriate disaster victims to their respective countries with dignity and respect.” Richardson added, “MRS-SPG can also assist families and international companies with locating, securing, and repatriating the remains of their loved ones or employees who die abroad, to including settling personal affairs of the descendent and liquidation of real and personal property.

The Search and Recovery Operations segment will typically provide experienced, specialized, personnel to Governments, NGO’s, and other agencies, as well as companies, to assist in the Search & Recovery efforts. We provide both individual augmentation and full teams, which may consist of some of the following: Team Leaders, Mortuary Affairs, Communications, Photographers, Life Support Investigators. Linguists, Divers, GIS Specialist, Heavy Equipment Operators, Investigators, Analysts, Drone Operators, to name a few.

The International Mass Fatality Management segment will encompass, Search and Recovery of deceased persons, Field Morgue Facilities and Equipment Sourcing, Disaster Victim Identification (DVI), Specialized Forensic Equipment, e.g., GPR, Drones, Disaster Morgue Operations, Personal Effects, Processing. This is only a partial list of available services.

For further details, contact Mike Richardson, CEO, Mortuary Response Solutions.

About Mortuary Response Solutions

Mortuary Response Solutions, based in Belton, South Carolina is a manufacturer of unique storage and packaging system for mass fatality response. With over 20 years of mass fatality response experience, MRS was launched in 2007 to fill a void in portable cold storage systems for human remains. MRS pioneered and patented the use of Direct Contact Cooling for human remains storage. For further details on Mortuary Response Solutions® and the MERC®System, as well as the numerous other related products, visit our website: www.massfatalityresponse.com.

