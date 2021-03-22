Avere Beauty Now Offering Laser Hair Removal at its Pittsburgh Med Spas

An industry leader in anti-aging treatments and beauty services has expanded its services.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Avere Beauty today announced that it is now offering laser hair removal at its Pittsburgh Med Spas.

"We're excited to offer laser hair removal," said Avere Beauty Business Director Frank Udavcak.

Udavcak explained that laser hair removal works by directing an ultra high powered, quick ray of light to heat up the melanin in the skin. The melanin absorbs and disperses the heat while the moisture in the hair molecule rapid heats and ruptures the follicle. Over the course of multiple treatments, the follicles are disrupted and prevent hair regrowth.

Avere Beauty, Udavcak noted, uses a brand new laser with the latest technology.

“Our laser hair removal service is as comfortable as it gets,” Udavcak said, before adding, “With skilled technicians offering judgement free consultations, it's no wonder we're on trajectory to be Pittsburgh's No. 1 Laser center.”

Udavcak went on to invite those interested in laser hair removal to visit one of its two spa locations: Lawrenceville, 3495 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201; Murrysville, 5100 Old William Penn Highway STE 3, Murrysville, PA 15632.

Udavcak said laser hair removal can be performed on nearly every part of the body and while it does take a few treatments to completely reduce hair, results can often be seen after your first session.

“The feeling of laser hair removal has been compared to a rubber band snapping on your skin,” Udavcak said. “While everyone's pain tolerance is different, laser hair removal is relatively less painful than other forms of hair removal like waxing. Avere Beauty does offer solutions to lessen the pain during laser hair removal.”

For more information, please visit www.averebeauty.com/blog and https://www.averebeauty.com/about-us.

About Avere Beauty

We are a group of clinicians and medical professionals, local to Pittsburgh, who believe in self-care, beauty, and confidence. At Avere Beauty, we believe you have the power to look as good as you feel. With our anti-aging treatments and beauty services, we offer you a chance to revitalize and refresh your looks.

