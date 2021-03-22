Privacy Ref Introduces Privacy Pro Training Packages
Privacy Ref offers companies Privacy Pro Training Packages to train employees on a flexible schedule at a discounted rate.
Virtually every industry is being impacted by new and changing privacy laws, making compliance even more challenging”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy Ref has launched Privacy Pro Training Packages, a new program that offers companies the opportunity to train employees on a flexible schedule at a discounted rate.
“Privacy trained employees are an asset to your organization. But as we have frequently heard, team members want to take different classes and, when they do want the same class, it is difficult to get them all together at the same time,” said Bob Siegel, President of Privacy Ref. “In response, we are introducing Privacy Pro Training Packages.”
Each package includes seats for 5, 10, or 20 classes at discounted rates, which may be used in any of the following ways.
• Any designated staff member may sign up for any of the IAPP classes Privacy Ref offers.
• Seats may be used to schedule a private session of an IAPP class for your organization (A minimum of 7 attendees is required).
• Seats must be used within one year of purchase.
Privacy Ref has been an IAPP Official Training Partner and a member of the IAPP training faculty for several years, having trained over 7,000 privacy professionals. The IAPP classes we currently offer include:
• Privacy Program Management (CIPM)
• US Privacy Sector Privacy (CIPP/US)
• European Data Protection (CIPP/E)
• Privacy in Technology (CIPT)
Each class seat includes:
• Participant guide
• Voucher for the related certification exam
• Sample questions in digital format
• Textbook in both hardcopy and digital version
If you are not an IAPP corporate member, a 1-year membership is also included.
“Virtually every industry is being impacted by new and changing privacy laws, making compliance even more challenging,” continued Siegel. “The Privacy Ref team members are experts in the industry with real-world experience, committed to delivering an outstanding training program.”
About Privacy Ref
Privacy Ref focuses on aligning privacy practices with clients’ organizational and operational goals. The company designs and implements data privacy programs or enhances existing ones, drawing on their experience and industry best practices. Privacy Ref’s highly renowned and credentialed subject matter experts develop custom privacy programs unique to each organization.
