Life Time's GameFace Training Sports Performance To Utilize VertiMax Equipment
GameFace deploys VertiMax’s Sports Performance Equipment at Select Life Time Fitness Locations, Including The V8 Ex Platforms and Dual-band Raptors.
We need performance-based training systems that help our athletes achieve their best. The VertiMax training systems will help our athletes optimize their speed, power, and agility.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VertiMax, the world leader in sports performance, functional, and rehabilitative training systems to provide its high-end performance training equipment to GameFace Training Sports Performance, which operates exclusively at Life Time New Hope and Life Time Sport Winter Park in Eden Prairie, Minn.
— DeVentri Jordan
As part of its programming, GameFace will deploy VertiMax’s sports performance equipment, including its V8 Ex Platforms and dual-band Raptors. Vertimax V8 Ex Platforms are the leading vertical jump and speed training systems that simultaneously load the upper and lower body for more explosive movements in less time. Vertimax Raptors also work to develop speed and power using resistance training methods.
Established in 2012 by renowned athletic trainer DeVentri Jordan, GameFace Training uses state-of-the-art sports performance equipment, a comprehensive sports training methodology, advanced instruction, and an exceptional certified staff to help athletes achieve their optimal performance. “GameFace is a performance-based training solution, so we need performance-based training systems that help our athletes achieve their best,” says Jordan. “The VertiMax training systems will help our athletes optimize their speed, power, and agility.”
Bryan O’Rourke, CEO of Vedere Ventures, and his partners Robert Dyer along with another renowned fitness industry leader, invested in VertiMax in 2017. Since that time, the company has seen tremendous growth both in the U.S. and abroad.
“Working with DeVentri and the GameFace team is a great honor for our company. We look forward to making a big impact for athletic and sports performance training,” said Robert Dyer, a partner in the VertiMax company.
About GameFace Training
GameFace offers premier sports performance training available exclusively at Life Time. Developed through years of research, testing, and experience, GameFace services are designed to help individuals, teams, and organizations reach higher levels of performance.
The GameFace platform for achievement goes beyond sports performance, corporate fitness, or traditional health care and connects people to the things that are vital to their health — the ingredients they need to perform at a high-level day after day. Training services include Performance, Team, Pro, Youth, In-season, OffSeason, and NFL Combine training.
Learn more at www.gamefacetraining.com
About VertiMax
VertiMax provides sports, functional, and rehabilitative training solutions to fitness facilities, training centers, and high school and college athletic programs, including for use by student and professional athletes at home or on the field. Thousands of U.S. high schools and 80% of D1 universities utilize VertiMax technologies and platforms, including their portable Raptor product. Over 40% of professional U.S. sports teams like the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots, among others, utilize the technology extensively. VertiMax solutions are also used around the globe by leading Olympians, athletes, and sports teams.
To learn more, visit www.vertimax.com or follow @VertiMax on major social networks.
