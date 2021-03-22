COMFORT SUITES PARADISE ISLAND OFFERS ONSITE COVID-19 TESTING
Free Rapid Antigen Test for US-bound Travelers Adds to Guests’ Comfort and ConvenienceBAHAMAS, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Suites Paradise Island has announced the availability of free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing for all of its international guests who have plans for return travel to the United States.
The popular all-suite hotel reopened to guests in December 2020 and has since taken stringent measures to ensure the safety, health and convenience of its guests.
The Bahamian government requires all visitors to take a rapid antigen COVID-19 test on the fifth day of their stay, and guests must produce a valid negative result. This second test follows the initial PCR test that is required no more than five days prior to each guest’s arrival in The Bahamas.
Additionally, the United States government requires travelers returning to the U.S. to likewise present a negative result from a rapid antigen COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure and presented at the airport. Visitors returning to the United States are permitted to use their Bahamian government-required, fifth-day rapid antigen test results to reenter the United States, once the traveler departs on his or her sixth, seventh or eighth day of stay.
Given these restrictions and requirements, Comfort Suites Paradise Island decided to offer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to all registered guests free of charge, for return travel to the U.S., excluding stays with gift certificate redemption.
“At Comfort Suites Paradise Island, we understand that the current travel restrictions can be a bit confusing, however, we would like to remind our guests that it is still very important to abide by these protocols,” said Yasmine Mills-Strachan, Director of Sales at Comfort Suites Paradise Island. “With this new, free rapid antigen (COVID-19) testing service provided by our hotel, we hope to make guests’ stays more comfortable, while ensuring their safety, as well as that of our staff and residents.”
Comfort Suites Paradise Island has also partnered with Ocean Club Golf Course and neighboring properties, including Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, and The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, to create the Paradise Island Safe Zone (Paradise Island Bubble). Guests can feel safe moving freely throughout each of these popular vacation spots where COVID-19 precautions are of utmost priority.
Guests of Comfort Suites Paradise Island receive free access to the facilities of Atlantis Paradise Island Resort, including the Aquaventure water park.
Through May 31, 2021, visitors can take advantage of Comfort Suites Paradise Island’s “4th Night Free” promotion, which affords guests a complimentary fourth night with three paid nights at the property. The promotion includes food and beverage credits of up to US$300 (based on length of stay), which can be used at the hotel’s Splash Pool Bar, Bamboo Lobby Bar and Crusoe’s Restaurant.
For more information about Comfort Suites Paradise Island, call +1 242 363-3680, +1 855 603-1105 (toll free) or email sales@comfortsuitespi.com.
About Comfort Suites Paradise Island
Comfort Suites Paradise Island is an all-suite hotel located in Nassau, Paradise Island, The Bahamas. The hotel provides affordable accommodations and complete access to all amenities at the famed Atlantis Paradise Island Resort. Comfort Suites Paradise Island features 223 renovated junior suites that include flat screen cable televisions and free wireless internet access, plus complimentary hot à la carte breakfast daily. For further information about one of the most family-friendly, affordable hotels on Paradise Island, visit www.comfortsuitespi.com
