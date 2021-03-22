Popular Instagram Show @mouthboxx to Host TempStars Founder Dr. James Younger on March 22
What he has done for Dental Hygienists in the temping sphere is quite admirable. He has been a catalyst for positive change, which is why it makes perfect sense for us to come together.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the dental industry’s most popular influencers on Instagram, @mouthboxx, will host Dr. James Younger, the CEO of Canada’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service – TempStars, as a guest on March 22 in an Instagram live interview.
Host and owner of @mouthboxx is Fiona Mattrasingh, a Registered Dental Hygienist. Mattrasingh has more than 4,000 followers on her Instagram account, where she positions herself as “just a Dental Hygienist who loves teeth, talks about them way too much and creates content to heighten the career I love so much!”
“I’m honoured to be speaking with Fiona,” said Dr. Younger, who is also a practicing dentist. “She gives a voice to Dental Hygienists, a position that is critical to the tens of thousands of dental offices across Canada.”
Mattrasingh added that she knew of Dr. Younger through mutual colleagues and it was inevitable that they would collaborate and virtually meet.
“We have like-minded views,” she said. “But what he has done for Dental Hygienists in the temping sphere is quite admirable. He has been a catalyst for positive change. Which is why it makes perfect sense for us to come together to discuss, motivate and endeavour for further change together. I believe in my RDH colleagues and hope to empower them. This empowerment and confidence should start as a new grad and follow our temps to each position and throughout their career.”
The live interview can be viewed at 6:30pm EST/EDT on March 22 at @mouthboxx
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 members and growing daily, TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. With expanding service in the United States this year, the company is dedicated to inspiring and positively impacting the dental community on a global scale.
