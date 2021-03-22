Millionaire Life Strategy Launches Results Based Masterminds
Small group masterminds catapult entrepreneurs to double their business in 12 months
Surround yourself with people that will elevate you, so that you will reach the next level,”VOORSCHOTEN, ZUID-HOLLAND, NEDERLAND, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millionaire Life Strategy, a business and mindset sales training and coaching organization, is launching “Results Based Masterminds” (RBM), small group conglomerates that guide entrepreneurs to at least double their business revenue in 12 months. Member recruitment opens April 1 with mastermind meetings beginning April 26 for the first group.
— Erwin Wils
“Small group strategy sessions, like we’re creating with Results Based Masterminds, is like having a group of complementary experts on your team to help you think through your issues and overcome your challenges,” says Erwin Wils, mindset coach, business strategist and RBM host at Millionaire Life Strategy. “We put the focus on results to help business leaders and entrepreneurs reach their goals through the support of their mastermind.”
Each RBM is limited to 6 members, plus the host, who will guide the process and coach the group to success. “At the end of the day, results matter most. ‘Did you reach your goals; or did you fall short? If you fell short, what happened? How do we get you back on track? How do we get you past stuck?’ These are some of the challenges Millionaire Life Strategy will solve its RBM members.
“Due to the pandemic, 2020 was a disastrous year for many entrepreneurs,” states Wils. “With the pandemic still going strong, it can be a challenge for business owners to stay focused and motivated toward their goals. The first quarter of 2021 is almost gone. If you’re not on track for your goals, you might be tempted to adjust them down or move them to 2022. Why? You just have to start doing things differently. That’s why we created Results Based Masterminds — to hold members accountable for their goals, actions, and empower them to achieve the success they deserve.”
Results Based Masterminds is designed specifically for ambitious entrepreneurs committed to doing the work needed to achieve their goals. Members motivate and elevate each other to heights they never imagined. “We make sure you get out of your comfort zone, go the extra mile, and achieve goals you’ve never achieved before,” Wils continues. “To show that you mean business, you pay an admission fee to commit yourself to the group and your goals. A monthly membership will keep you involved and motivated to stay on track. And the fun part is, when you include the RBM investment into your goals, the ROI is exponential and membership pays for itself in multiples.”
Mastermind groups meet monthly basis to share challenges, expertise, and results. Members provide input, offer constructive feedback, and inspire each other toward success. Each member gets an accountability partner and serves as an accountability partner. Questions, struggles and challenges members have between group sessions can be addressed through private social media groups specific to each RBM.
For entrepreneurs that are serious about achieving their goals and who truly want to celebrate their wins with others, Millionaire Life Strategy Results Based Masterminds is the next step in your business growth. More information can be found at HTTPS://MillionaireLifeStrategy.com/Results-Based-Mastermind/ .
About Millionaire Life Strategies
Millionaire Life Strategies (“MLS”) launched in 2018 to empower Technical Experts to boost themselves and their business, transforming themselves into the person that achieves their ambitions, goals, and beyond. With a mission to make one million business owners out of one million tech gurus, Millionaire Life Strategy offers training, coaching, and masterminds to transform technical experts into entrepreneurs who create a better world. Based out of the Netherlands, Erwin Wils, founder of MLS, combines his coaching skills with his 25+ years of corporate experience to show the nerds, geeks, and tech gurus how they can make a positive impact in the world, live successfully, and be proud of their accomplishments. To learn more, visit millionairelifestrategy.com.
