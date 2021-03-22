Centaur Training Tips to Staying Safe Over Summer
We have a wide range of First Aid and Safety Training courses available to suit both businesses and individuals”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yes, they’ve only just gone back to school but before you know it children across the UK will be breaking up for the summer holidays! Hopefully, there will be some nice weather around the corner, Covid 19 restriction, we are all hoping will be able to be lifted and many of us will be able to go outside and enjoy the sun. So, given the year we’ve just had the last thing parents or guardians want to be worrying about is the safety of their children, but many do. There are some obvious things to consider over summer such as do you have a responsible childminder for while you’re at work and making sure you know where your children are at all times. There are also some issues you may not have considered. Here are some of Centaur Training Services top tips for keeping yourself, children, and others safe this summer!
Firstly, continue to adhere to any Government policies that are in place regarding the Covid 19 pandemic, it’s too easy to become complacent so ‘stay safe’. Outside of the pandemic there are a few tips that should be followed any summer or when visiting hotter climates.
Avoid getting bug bites - Don’t use scented soaps or perfumes. Avoid dressing in bright colours or flowery prints. Use insect repellent spray or in sunscreen. When going outside at night when lots of insects come out cover up and during the day avoid areas with a large insect population.
Protect against the sun - Wear sunscreen making sure its waterproof if you plan on swimming and reapply it every two hours, especially if it’s particularly hot. Wearing sunglasses can protect your eyes from bright UV rays.
Keep hydrated - Make sure that you have a bottle of water on you at all times and remember that caffeinated drinks and alcohol for the adults, can actually make you more dehydrated.
Take breaks from the sun - To avoid getting sun stroke and sunburn take breaks and get out of the sun. Find a cool, sheltered spot and spend good periods of time (half an hour+) out of the heat.
Be aware of your environment - Do not climb or play around areas that appear unsafe, poorly maintained play areas, areas that have gravel or course material underneath and around the play equipment and make sure the play equipment isn’t overheated from the sun.
Always wear correct shoes and clothing for your activity - If you are going into water find footwear which is suitable as there can be sharp rocks at the bottom of the water that you can’t see, and flip flops aren’t suitable for play areas.
Stay safe when you are swimming - Be sure to avoid swimming in reservoirs and lakes or too far out at sea and be aware of changing tides. Never swim alone or overestimate your abilities. There may also be creatures such as jellyfish lurking under water that you can’t see or that have washed up on the shore. Remember jellyfish can still sting you even when they are not in water.
Always wear appropriate safety gear - If you are riding a bike, wearing Heelys, riding a skateboard or others be sure to wear a helmet that is the correct size and other protective gear. Also avoid doing anything that you are not confident at such as riding a bike on or near a road.
Respect livestock and be aware how to react around them - You may come across farm animals if crossing agricultural land give them the respect required and don’t get to close or pass between adult and their young. If you have dog with you keep them on a lead when walking where livestock are, or may be, present. Don’t panic if a cow approaches you, they are inquisitive animals, walk away calmly. If you and your dog are chased or charged at, let go of your dog’s lead. It’s usually the dog they see as a threat rather than you and most dogs can easily outrun a cow, but the majority of humans can’t.
Be aware of dangerous plants - In the countryside you may come across such as nettles, giant hogweed, thorny plants, and most of all poisonous plants. Never eat fruit berries or leaves that you find outside unless you are 100% certain what they are.
Always keep your barbecues outside - Remember barbecues give off an odourless colourless gas which is poisonous and can build up indoors causing carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be fatal. This includes tents and anywhere there is inadequate ventilation.
Remember to stay safe with fireworks - You can still buy fireworks all year round so it’s important to remember to wear safety gloves with sparklers and stay a safe distance away from lit fireworks.
In case of emergency, it is always good to have an understanding of first aid. If you want to know more, you can come on one of our Parents First Aid Awareness courses or sign up and attend our First Aid for Parents (E-Learning) both of which you can bring your child to! Most importantly this summer have fun. Always keep safety in the back of your mind but make sure you make the most of your summer 2021!
