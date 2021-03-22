Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Actual Sociedad 1-6 Barcelona: Lionel Messi scores twice on record-breaking 768th look

Messi scored two and assisted Sergino Dest’s first Barcelona goal

Lionel Messi celebrated a record-breaking 768th appearance for Barcelona with two goals as the Spanish giants thrashed Real Sociedad 6-1 in La Liga.

The Argentina forward, 33, moved one game clear of former midfielder Xavi’s total as Barca closed the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid to four points.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring, Sergino Dest scored twice and Ousmane Dembele also found the net.

Messi has now scored 23 league goals so far this season.

At 5-0 down, Ander Barrenetxea did manage to find a consolation goal for Sociedad with arguably the strike of the night, but it was far too late for Imanol Alguacil’s side to stage a fightback at the Anoeta Stadium.

Messi did not disappoint on his history-making night, showing the same energy and enthusiasm he has done throughout his career for the Catalan club.

His first major act was to turn provider for American Dest to score his first goal for Barcelona. The threaded…

