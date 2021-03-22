Cell Microsystems to be a Featured Company Onstage at CED Venture Connect
[We] look forward to sharing those experiences, and to seek new partnerships and investment to expand operations and drive commercialization.”RESEARCH TRIANGLE, DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell Microsystems will be a featured company at this year’s CED Venture Connect Conference. The conference, hosted by the Council of Entrepreneurial Development (CED) of North Carolina, focuses on connecting and empowering entrepreneurial companies in the region with partners, investors, and other organizations to accelerate business growth. Cell Microsystems is an early growth stage life sciences company that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative platforms and consumables for single cell workflows that provide flexibility in imaging, sorting, and isolation for multiple product applications. Cell Microsystems started in the Research Triangle in 2010 as a spinout from UNC-Chapel Hill and has been an active participant in CED events.
— Gary Pace, CEO of Cell Microsystems
Gary Pace, CEO of Cell Microsystems, said, “I’m looking forward to speaking about our approach and outcomes for single cell and clonal propagation workflows, and how our technology, the CellRaft® AIR System and CytoSort™ consumables, enables novel scientific discoveries faster and more efficiently. It’s been a tough year for everyone; ourselves and our customers. Despite these challenges, we’ve been able to successfully navigate through them and look forward to sharing those experiences and to seek new partnerships and investment to expand operations and drive commercialization.” Like many conferences in the past year, Venture Connect will be a virtual experience, offering attendees opportunities for live discussions with potential partners and investors through the virtual platform. “Even though the conference is virtual again this year, CED is allowing those important conference conversations to still happen,” said Pace.
The team at Cell Microsystems prides itself on being customer-focused, responsive to feedback, and inspired to fuel deeper contributions to science. The company’s lead products, the CellRaft AIR System and CytoSort consumables, have been purchased by leading academic, government, and pharma research organizations in the U.S. and Europe.
The conference begins on March 23rd and runs through to the 25th. The networking platform for the conference is open for three weeks, bookending the conference proceedings.
To find out more about Cell Microsystem products and availability, please visit www.cellmicrosystems.com or email info@cellmicrosystems.com. For information about the CED Venture Connect Conference, visit the conference website at https://cednc.org/venture-connect-2021
About Cell Microsystems: Cell Microsystem’s lead products, the CellRaft® AIR™ System and CytoSort™ Arrays, enable complex workflows to be performed on a single consumable, including clonal propagation of single cells for CRISPR gene editing, cell line development, stem cell studies, organoids and other 3D cultures, cell-based assays, and genomics research. The System uses real-time on-array image analysis under standard culture conditions that enables single cell or clones to be independently isolated for additional culturing or downstream analysis. The System enables single cell workflows with unperturbed phenotypes, high viability, and efficient yields producing results with faster turnaround times to downstream analysis and with richer datasets for discovery and translational research.
About CED Venture Connect Conference: Venture Connect Online is a virtual event experience that gives you access to the region’s early-stage growth Tech and Life Science companies from the comfort of your own home in an on-demand format. Venture Connect is one of the most popular annual tech conferences in North Carolina. It’s a destination for hundreds of entrepreneurs and investors from in and outside of the state each year.
