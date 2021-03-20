For immediate release: March 20, 2021 (21-080)

State-led mass vaccination sites administer more than 130,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is proud of the success our four state-led mass vaccination sites continue to achieve. Thanks to the hard work of DOH staff, the Washington National Guard, and local and private sector partners, since opening January 26, a total of 131,483 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given out across the four state-led mass vaccination sites, which includes:

28,330 doses in Spokane

35,315 doses in Ridgefield

30,978 doses in Wenatchee

36,860 doses in Kennewick

First dose appointments will be available at all four sites next week. To make an appointment you must first confirm you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder. Phase Finder does not make you an appointment. Once confirmed through Phase Finder, you can make an appointment at one of the mass vaccination sites listed below. Please note, hours and registration information are different for each location and may be different than in weeks past.

Spokane

Spokane will administer both first and second doses next week. Please make your first dose appointment online using Safeway’s registration system. If you received your first dose at the Spokane Arena mass vaccination site, you were given a second dose appointment at that time. Please make sure you return to the same location for your second dose. If you did not receive a second dose appointment, please call the COVID-19 information hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available. If you are still unable to get a second dose appointment, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and ID to the site during hours of operation and it will be honored.

If you are arriving for your second dose, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which you were given when you received your first dose. This card displays your first dose date and vaccine type. Remember to wear clothing appropriate to receive the vaccine in your upper arm.

Spokane administers the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose series. The second dose should be administered one month (28 days) after the first dose.

Location: Spokane Arena (720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201)

Hours: Tuesday/Wednesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday/Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tuesday/Wednesday limited staff will be onsite from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. for previously scheduled second dose appointments



Ridgefield

Ridgefield will primarily administer first doses next week. You are encouraged to make an appointment online using Safeway’s registration system. If you need help, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

The Ridgefield mass vaccination site administers Pfizer-BioNTech, which is a two-dose series. The second dose should be administered three weeks (21 days) after the first dose.

Location: Clark County Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd., Ridgefield, WA 98642)

Hours: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wenatchee

Wenatchee will focus on first doses next week. You are encouraged to make an appointment online using PrepMod. If you need help, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available.

The Wenatchee mass vaccination site administers Pfizer-BioNTech, which is a two-dose series. The second dose should be administered three weeks (21 days) after the first dose.

Location: Town Toyota Center (1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA 98801)

Hours: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Kennewick

Kennewick will administer both first and second doses next week. Please make your appointment online using PrepMod. If you need help, please call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127, then press #. Language assistance is available. You will be asked to show proof of appointment and Phase Finder verification when you arrive on site.

If you are arriving for your second dose, bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, which you were given when you received your first dose. This card displays your first dose date and vaccine type.

The Kennewick mass vaccination site administers Pfizer-BioNTech, which is a two-dose series. The second dose should be administered three weeks (21 days) after the first dose.

Location: Benton County Fairgrounds (1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick, WA 99336). Please enter from the 10th Street parking lot entrance.

Hours: Tuesday/Thursday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wednesday/Friday 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – noon.

