Hapih Host Announced India Based Managed WordPress Hosting in India
Managed WordPress Hosting with LiteSpeed Cache.JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAPIH HOST as India’s leading Cloud Hosting Company offering Video Streaming, Live Streaming, VOD, IPTV Solutions launched Managed WordPress Hosting service which delivers a powerful, proven platform that's perfect for hosting your WordPress Website with many Add-ons for boost up your website.
HAPIH HOST’s Managed WordPress Plans provides an opportunity to optimise High Consumption of Resources, end to end Security, ensures High Speed and the essential tools necessary to efficiently manage multiple clients and websites. As there are many Customers who use WordPress sites in the market requires heavy resources and full end security, so keeping in mind all these important requirements of Customers Hapih Host has launched Managed WordPress Hosting Plans.
WordPress® is a blog- and web-publishing platform that's not only easy to use but recognized the world over as a standard in website creation. With its focus on aesthetics, web standards and usability, WordPress is an open-source platform that lets you manage everything from a small personal blog to a large commercial site with hundreds of pages. Hundreds or thousands of sites trust their online presence to WordPress — and with WordPress Hosting from Hapih Host, you can, too.
Managed WordPress hosting is just a hosting that has been optimized to better meet WordPress websites performance and security needs. It also typically includes one-click WordPress installers to make it easy to get started with WordPress.
Hapih Host Offers following features:
- Maximum Performance: With our high-performance, high-end servers including shared hosting, Reseller Hosting, WordPress Hosting, Windows Hosting, We ensure the better performance and response from our servers.
- 99.9% Uptime Guarantee: The availability of your website is our top priority. We stand by that fact with our uptime guarantee.
- Advanced Management: Our support staffs are available 24/7/365 to assist you via Telephone, LiveChat, or Email with any hosting-related issues.
- Free SSL: With our All Hosting Plans, We are providing Free SSL either it's Linux Hosting, Windows Hosting, WordPress Hosting or Reseller Hosting.
Hapih host provides Managed WordPress Hosting with various resources required starting at just ₹399/mo. Have a look at the pricing details on the website or for more information contact sales team on +91-889-061-6798.
About Hapih Host
Hapih Host Offers the Cheapest Web Hosting Services with advance high-performance high-end Servers including Web Hosting, Linux Cloud Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS hosting & Dedicated Servers Hosting, Video Streaming, Broadcast, VOD, IPTV Solution. We love giving back to our community and supporting Small Businesses and those on a mission.
For more details, visit https://www.hapihhost.in/wordpress-hosting/managed-wordpress-hosting/
You can also connect with Hapih Host: https://www.hapihhost.in/
Sandeep Choudhary
Hapih Host
+91 889-061-6798
info@hapihhost.in
