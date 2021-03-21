Update: St. Albans Barracks / Death investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21A200913

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Michael Filipek

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6:19 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1228 Fairfield Rd., Fletcher

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

VICTIM: Sergio Raychstock

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is identifying the victim in this case as Sergio Raychstock, 60, of Fletcher.

An autopsy was performed on the victim Saturday, March 20, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The cause of death was determined to be hypothermia, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

Further investigation by the Vermont State Police determined that the victim walked away from his home in Fletcher at some point overnight Thursday, March 18, into Friday, March 19, and was not sufficiently dressed for the unseasonably cold weather. The injuries Mr. Raychstock experienced to his face and hands are consistent with a fall. Based on this evidence, investigators believe the victim was unable to get back up after falling in the driveway at the Sweet Farm, and ultimately died from exposure to the cold conditions.

The investigation is continuing, and no further information is available.

***Initial news release, 3:35 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021***

Members of the Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man who was found with extensive injuries lying by the side of a road Friday morning, March 19, 2021, in the town of Fletcher, Vermont.

Police received a call at 6:19 a.m. from a homeowner at 1228 Fairfield Rd., known as the Sweet Farm, who reported that an unresponsive man who appeared to be seriously injured was lying in the driveway. The victim was transported by Fairfax Rescue to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans for emergency treatment and then transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he died Friday afternoon.

The victim’s identity was initially unknown, but through investigation, state police have been able to identify the victim as a 60-year-old resident of Fletcher. His name is being withheld at this time while relatives are notified.

The circumstances of this incident are under active investigation. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the incident. The victim’s body will undergo an autopsy this weekend at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine cause and manner of death.

Police ask that anyone who might have information about what occurred call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -