AstraZeneca: Europe’s vaccine rollout wants the shot — however public confidence is dented

Europe’s vaccine rollout has already been slower than expected. Meanwhile, the continent is confronting a third wave of the pandemic, fueled by variants of the virus.

European heavyweights Germany, France and Italy — all of which have seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases — were among more than a dozen countries to pause their rollout of the OxfordAstraZeneca shot while Europe’s medicines regulator, the European Medical Authority (EMA), investigated the concerns.

The EMA “has come to a clear scientific conclusion. This is a safe and effective vaccine,” executive director Emer Cooke said Thursday. She said the group did not find that the vaccine causes clotting, though it could not definitively out rule out a link to a rare blood clotting disorder.

Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Cyprus and the Netherlands all announced plans to resume AstraZeneca vaccinations, with other countries expected to follow. Milan’s largest vaccine center told CNN it would overbook appointments in an…

