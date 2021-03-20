Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Marilyn Hartman: ‘Serial stowaway’ arrested once more at Chicago’s O’Hare Worldwide Airport

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office told CNN in a statement that it was notified that she had left the facility around noon Tuesday, and that electronic monitoring staff immediately began trying to find her location.

“Staff attempted to contact Hartman using the phone built into the device, but Hartman did not answer,” the statement said. “Electronic Monitoring Unit Investigators found that her device indicated she was traveling in the direction of O’Hare International Airport.”

As investigators headed to the airport, the sheriff’s office notified the Chicago Police Department that Hartman appeared to be headed to the airport, according to the statement. Around 1:38 p.m., police were notified that Hartman was close to Terminal 1.

An alarm was activated on her ankle monitoring device and she was detained by Chicago police officers, the statement said. Hartman did not enter any secure areas, the sheriff’s office said.

Hartman, 69, was returned to the Cook County Jail. Hartman appeared…

