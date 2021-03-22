Olympus Health & Performance Opens New Facility in Park City in Utah

One of Salt Lake City’s leading private health companies has expanded.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Olympus Health & Performance announced today that it has opened a new facility in Park City, Utah.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our services with a brick-and-mortar clinic in the Park City region, where we’ve provided mobile service since our business began,” said Lauren Lightfield, CEO of Olympus Health & Performance.

Lightfield explained that Olympus Health & Performance provides a variety of services at its newly opened Park City location, which is similar to its Salt Lake City offerings:

● Services provided at its Park City facility include: IV/IM Therapy, and Coronavirus Testing.

● Services provided at their Salt Lake City location include: IV/IM Therapy, Aesthetics, and COVID-19 Testing.

Olympus Health & Performance is a health company that provides services to help individuals look and feel their best. From IV therapy to vitamin shots to Botox and fillers to coronavirus antibody, PCR, and rapid antigen testing, the company has customers covered.

The company’s team of licensed medical personnel, according to Lightfield, is dedicated to safe, efficient service and follows CDC recommendations for healthcare professionals regarding the coronavirus.

“We have Drip Lounges in Salt Lake City and Park City where you can relax and receive your treatments – all in an hour or less,” Lightfield revealed, before adding, “Our nurses are also mobile. Our research-driven remedies can be administered in the comfort of your own home, office, or resort in the Salt Lake City and Park City areas.”



About Olympus Health & Performance

Olympus Health & Performance is a HIPAA-compliant, CLIA-certified healthcare company founded by a nurse practitioner and practicing surgeon in order to provide health services to people in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas.

Contact Details:

Salt Lake City Location:

1414 S Foothill Drive

Suite D

Salt Lake City, UT 84108

United States

Park City Location:

1811 Sidewinder Drive

Park City, UT 84060

United States