Miami Real Estate Agency Sets Record First Year for Cloud Based Real Estate Brokerage

Miami Real Estate Agency is Seeking Miami REALTORS to Partner on Referral Leads

Miami Real Estate Agency sets record year utilizing a fully integrated cloud based real estate brokerage platform developed by REALTORS for REALTORS.

Welcome to the Future of Real Estate!” — Nick Hiersche - Founder/CEO

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami based Real Estate Brokerage, Miami Real Estate Agency, announces a record setting year with over 50 licensed REALTORS on the team in just under 8 months since founding in 2020. The cloud based brokerage utilizes a 100% remote platform to empower Real Estate Agents in Miami and beyond, as the brokerage recently opened an Orlando branch under the brand Orlando Real Estate Agency. The firm is rapidly hiring new REALTORS to take on the influx of buyers in the South Florida Real Estate market for 2021.

Miami Real Estate Agency is the only cloud based brokerage based in Miami, providing coronavirus safe sales service with 3D tours, instant video chat and other exclusive technology. With residents of the North East states including New York and New Jersey relocating to Florida at a rate of nearly 1,000 new homes per week Miami Real Estate Agency is equipped with the tools to transact under coronavirus restrictions.

The cloud based Miami real estate firm is powered by REACT Real Estate Software, https://reactrealestate.com which boasts interactive CRM, instant cross platform video chat, lead generating IDX websites, Matterport 3D tour integration and friction-less online payment integration and remote closing capability. Utilizing all of these new technologies before the pandemic allows Miami Real Estate a competitive advantage in the Miami Real Estate Market.

CEO of Miami Real Estate Agency, Nick Hiersche, states of the competitive advantage, "We are the only firm in South Florida with in house technology to service clients 100% remote, with instant video chat, 3D home tours, remote closings and much more!" the firm has been fully remote since beginning.

About Miami Real Estate Agency:

Miami Real Estate Agency is a real estate brokerage unlike any other, where Real Estate Agents have complete cloud operations & transparency via technology. Every lead, phone call, text message, IDX website visit, Facebook page visit, etc. is tracked, logged, and re-marketed through automation. Agents can utilize the free tools of the brokerage to build a larger pipeline, from beginner to expert REALTORS. The brokerage also employs a team of inside sales agents to call hundreds of leads daily to qualify new customers for our active agents. Every active agent in the firm is eligible to receive new client leads daily, exponentially growing any Real Estate Agent's earning potential. Real Estate Agents and Miami REALTORS can join Miami Real Estate at https://miamirealestate.agency/Home/Page/AgentJoin

Powered by REACT Real Estate Platform, The Future of Real Estate for Real Estate Agents and Brokers.

