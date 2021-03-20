Caribbean Home Swap Announces Website Launch
March 16, 2021
Bridgetown, Barbados
Today, Caribbean Home Swap announced the launch of www.caribbeanhomeswap.com, a global home swap website. This dynamic platform was first created with Caribbean residents in mind and in particular, those that were not familiar with this unique way of travelling - travelling without paying for accommodations.
Caribbean Home Swap is a service that allows people from all around the world to come together using a home swapping portal to exchange their homes easily and seamlessly for holidays, without money changing hands. This way of travelling offers authentic, responsible, and affordable holiday opportunities for everyone to enjoy. Home swapping has numerous advantages, including significant savings on hotel and car rental costs
Since the website launched in 2020, Caribbean Home Swap now has members In Australia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Asia, the United States, and the Caribbean. Each new member that registers on the platform are verified before their homes are live on the website. For a limited time, new members are being offered free lifetime membership. Thereafter, the price for membership will be US$11.00 per month billed annually. There are no limits on the number of swaps that can be done and there is also a member’s support system in place.
Swappers can either arrange to swap homes at the same time or swap their second home, villa, or apartment rental with an exchange partner at a different time.
For more details on how home swapping for holiday works and how to save thousands of dollars in hotel room or rental properties, while being assured that personal property is in good hands, visit http://www.caribbeanhomeswap.com
