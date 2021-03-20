Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B401016                                                     

TROOPER: Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 19, 2021 at 1836 hours

LOCATION: Rutland Town, VT

 

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #2

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Natho

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 19, 2021 at 1836 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a motor vehicle complaint on North Grove Street, in Rutland Town.  Troopers located the vehicle and identified the operator of the vehicle as, Christopher Natho, age 39, of Rutland City, Vermont.  While speaking with Natho he showed signs of impairment.  Natho was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing.  After processing, Natho was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division on a later date and time.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: April, 05 , 2021 / 1000

 

 

 

