Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the tragedy in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i immediately, until sunset on Monday, March 22, 2021.

This action is taken to honor the victims of gun violence carried out on March 16 in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.

“I know the people of Hawaiʻi join me in honoring the lives of the eight people killed and another wounded in Georgia this week and in sending our Aloha to the families of all those killed or wounded in this senseless act of violence. That six of the victims were women of Asian descent is particularly appalling, and I condemn all violence based on race or ethnicity. It is our kuleana to stop the rising tide of hate crimes against people of Asian descent,” Gov. Ige said.

The president’s proclamation can be found here.

