DOT News Release: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 20 – MARCH 26

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 3.25 and 4.5, Waianuhea Way and Kalo Street, on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road construction work.

2) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 92 and 96, Kaohe Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, March 20, through Sunday, March 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 93 and 95, Ohia Malu Road and Kukui O Pae Place, on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 10, Saddle Road and Waikoloa Road, on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for road paving work.

2) HILO

Hawaii County has created a detour on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) at mile marker 11.2 for the closure of the Makea Stream Bridge. Motorists should exercise caution and obey signage in the work area.

3) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 18, Old Mamalahoa Highway and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, March 20, through Sunday, March 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

4) HILO

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 17 and 21, Peleau Stream and Huli’ili’i Stream, on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work.

5) KONA

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 32 and 34, Makalei Drive and Iki Place, on Saturday, March 20, through Sunday, March 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance and tree trimming work.

— KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130) —

1) PUNA

Right lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 1.5 and 2, Keaau Bypass Road and Keaau-Pahoa Road, on Saturday, March 20, through Sunday, March 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for drainage cleaning.

2) PUNA

Right lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 1.75 and 2.5, Keaau-Pahoa Road and Opukahala Street, on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for culvert cleaning.

3) PUNA

Single lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 16 and 18, Kamaili Road and Oneele Road, on Saturday, March 20, through Sunday, March 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for shoulder work.

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 21 and 23, Malulhia Road and Akoni Pule Highway, on Saturday, March 20, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

