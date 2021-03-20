DOT News Release: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 20 – MARCH 26

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 2, Rice Street and Makoi Street, on Sunday, March 21, through Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for restriping work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) KAPAA (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Monday evening, March 22, through Friday morning, March 26, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for shoulder and restriping work.

2) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 6.6 and 8.4, Kapaa Bypass and Kukui Street, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

3) KAPAA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 9 and 10.8, Wailua Alternate and Kapoli Street, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

4) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

5) KILAUEA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 16.6 and 21, Kalihiwai Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

6) KILAUEA (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 24.4, Kaluamakua Place and Kahiliholo Road, on Sunday evening, March 21, through Friday morning, March 26, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., for road reconstruction and paving work.

7) KILAUEA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, March 22, through Thursday, March 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

8) HANALEI

Kuhio Highway (Route 560) on the north shore of Kauai at mile marker 1 approaching Hanalei Bridge (“Hanalei Hill”) is scheduled to open for public access beginning Saturday, March 20, 2021. The schedule for public access will be:

Saturday, March 20 through Friday, March 26

Morning access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays

Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Evening access: 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(Note, afternoon access was planned around Hanalei School schedule)

Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the hdot website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/ 2021/03/18/schedule-for- public-access-to-kuhio- highway-in-hanalei/.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for shoulder and striping work.

