Job Announcement - Supervising Attorney

Job ID 3018069

Location Williston, ND

Salary Range 6630.00 to 11934.00 Monthly

Full-Time Regular

Closing Date 4/01/2021

The Supervising Attorney is responsible for the oversight of two other attorneys, a legal assistant, and an administrative staff, while upholding the mission of the agency “to provide high quality, professional, and effective legal representation to eligible clients, consistent with the guarantees of the constitutions of the United States and North Dakota, and applicable North Dakota statutes and rules, at a reasonable cost to the community.”

This position will represent indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the Northwest Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the Northwest Judicial District and may provide conflict services in other jurisdictions.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3018069&PostingSeq=1

