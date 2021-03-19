ICYMI: Significant Vaccine Progress in Pennsylvania

This week, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced significant progress in Pennsylvania’s vaccine rollout.

Pennsylvania is ranked second for the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 of population over the past week, according to CDC data.

As of March 18, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered more than 3.9 million doses of vaccine, 24% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose and more than 1.3 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Lehigh Valley Live: COVID in Pa.: State ranks 2nd in nation for per capita vaccinations in last week; when Phase 1B could start | Pa. COVID vaccine map (03/18/21)

Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered per 100,000 people over the past week.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam touted this as a clear signal that Pennsylvania is making significant progress after a rocky start to its vaccination campaign.

About 24% of Pennsylvanians have received at least one vaccine dose and 12% are fully vaccinated.

The demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Pennsylvania continues to outpace the available doses, but Beam said in a Thursday news conference she still thinks a May 1 goal of opening eligibility to all is achievable.

There are now 1.54 million people who have been completely vaccinated and 1.64 million with one shot, according to state and Philadelphia health department data.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pennsylvania hoping to move into next vaccine phase in early April

Just over three months into the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Pennsylvania ranks in the middle of the pack among states for giving first doses and is putting pressure on providers to get everyone in Phase 1A scheduled with the goal of moving into the next phase early in April.

To do that, it will have to step up its efforts to reach more of its large population of residents 65 and older, but Gov. Tom Wolf said distribution was speeding up, and counties and partnerships providing large clinics such as Wednesday’s drive-up in Cranberry and the use of sports venues have been increasing.

“The pace of vaccinations in Pennsylvania is accelerating each day,” Mr. Wolf said Wednesday. “We have made tremendous progress, but we know we have more work to do.”

WFMZ: Wolf: Pa. making ‘tremendous progress’ in vaccine rollout

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says the state is making “tremendous progress” in its COVID vaccine rollout.

He said Thursday that Pennsylvania now ranks second in the country when it comes to the number of vaccines given out per 100,000 residents. Wolf is basing that figure on CDC numbers from the past week.

The governor also said the state is at or above the U.S. average for first doses and the number of people who are fully vaccinated.

State officials say as of Thursday almost 1.4 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

PennLive: Pa. says it’s starting to excel at COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Pennsylvania officials on Thursday said during the past week the state has vaccinated more residents per 100,000 than all but one other state.

“That is proof the pace of vaccination is accelerating here,” said Alison Beam, the acting secretary of health.

Officials further said Pennsylvania stacks up especially well when compared with the other states that have the largest populations of people 65 and older.

They said Pennsylvania has given a first dose to 24% of its adult residents, and has given the two doses needed to full vaccination to 12% of adult residents.

Among the nine states with the largest populations of seniors, those figures put Pennsylvania in a first-place tie with Illinois, and ahead of states including New York, Florida, California and Texas, officials said.

Citizens’ Voice: Pennsylvania ranks 2nd in COVID-19 vaccinations, improves provider map

Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for COVID-19 vaccinations administered, and the health department is adjusting its website to make it easier to schedule vaccinations, officials said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Pennsylvania behind only New Mexico for the number of vaccine doses administered per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said at a virtual press briefing.

“That is proof that the pace of vaccination is accelerating here,” Beam said, adding that the department “will not stop adapting and innovating our strategy until every single Pennsylvanian who wants it gets a vaccine.”