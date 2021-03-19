OTR Tax Notice 2021-02 COVID-19 Emergency Income and Franchise Tax Extension

The District of Columbia has extended the deadline to file and pay all income tax returns until May 17, 2021. This extension applies to all D-20, D-30, D-40, Standalone Schedule H, D-41, D-40B, and D-65 tax filers, and includes combined return filers. This extension is automatic and does not require taxpayers to apply.

Taxpayers may continue to request an extension to file their income, partnership and franchise tax returns to October 15, 2021 or November 15, 2021 for combined return filers. All such extension requests must be made by filing the applicable extension form with OTR by May 17, 2021 and making all required payments for tax year 2020 by May 17, 2021.

The deadlines to file Forms D-20ES, D-30ES, D-40ES and D-41ES and to make estimated tax payments remains unchanged. The first quarter payments are due April 15, 2021.

For additional information, please contact OTR’s Customer Service Center (202) 727-4TAX (4829).