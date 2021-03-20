Medical Cannabis Testing Laboratory Announced

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Offices of Medical Cannabis and Laboratory Services awarded a laboratory permit for medical cannabis testing to Analabs Inc., of Crab Orchard, WV. The lab is expected to perform a broad range of testing to ensure products are safe for patient medical use.

“The Office of Medical Cannabis has continued to advance this program to assure that safe, quality tested medical cannabis is made available to West Virginians who have serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “We are pleased to have this next step accomplished.”