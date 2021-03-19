State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M-21-4

For immediate release: March 19, 2021 (21-079)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Island County

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Patricia Anne Ainsley (RN00098894). Ainsley failed to complete a refresher course.

King County

In January 2021 the Dental Commission indefinitely suspended the dentist credential of Jonathan C. Su (DE00008460) and kept in place the suspension of Su’s dentist moderate sedation with parenteral agents permit (CS60283726). Su, who isn’t licensed as a veterinarian, misrepresented himself as a veterinarian to prescribe and get prescriptions for his own dog. Su’s dental practice submitted insurance claims for services the named provider didn’t perform, and received reimbursement it otherwise would have been ineligible to receive. Su didn’t correct the claims or associated billing records.

In January 2021 the Denturists Board entered an agreement with denturist Victor R. Plavsky (DN00000296) under which Plavsky surrendered his credential. Plavsky practiced beyond the scope of denturism when manufacturing and seating multiple crowns for a patient. He provided substandard care to the patient. Plavsky didn’t maintain treatment or billing records for the patient.

In January 2021 the secretary of health revoked the home care aide credential of Judy Ann Marion (HM60659031). Marion withdrew about $1,000 from a client’s bank account without that client’s knowledge.

In December 2020 the secretary of health revoked the home care aide credential of Josephine Atieno Adero (HM60549781). Adero failed a background check related to a 2010 finding by the Kansas secretary of aging of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

In February 2021 the Office of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Systems Programs entered an agreement with emergency medical technician Sean T. Clayton (ES01171123), under which Clayton surrendered his credential. In 2018 Clayton angrily confronted a patient and the patient’s family, potentially endangering the patient and others.

Pierce County

In February 2021, the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Samuel N. Njoroge (RN60869409). Njoroge failed to comply with a substance abuse monitoring program contract.

In February 2021, the secretary of health suspended the registered nurse credential of Joshua Harold Chipperfield (RN60443986). In 2019 Chipperfield was convicted of third-degree assault for kissing a patient while working at a hospital and sexually molesting her while she was under the influence of sleeping medication.

Snohomish County

In January 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Katelin Renee Pinkerton (RN60839262). While working at a medical center, Pinkerton was observed with slurred speech, glassy eyes, and unsteady gait. Pinkerton admitted to drinking wine while at work.

Spokane County

In February 2021 the secretary of health suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Bryton John Millhouse (NC60803258). In March 2020 Millhouse was convicted of third-degree assault - domestic violence, harassment – domestic violence, and violation of a restraining order.