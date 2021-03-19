Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Louis Fortier Arraigned on Charge of First-Degree Murder

Contact: Charity Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

The Attorney General’s Office today announced Louis Fortier, 40, was arraigned in Chittenden Superior Court, Criminal Division, on one count of Murder in the First Degree. Mr. Fortier is accused of fatally stabbing Richard Medina, 43, on March 29, 2017, at the intersection of Church Street and Cherry Street in Burlington, Vermont.

During the arraignment, Mr. Fortier entered a plea of not guilty. He is currently being held at the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Berlin. Superior Court Judge Kirstin Schoonover presided over the arraignment. The Court set bail at $500,000. Mr. Fortier will remain at the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital by agreement of the parties and the Court.

The Court ordered a status conference to be scheduled for a date in June.

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

