Iconic French Theater Director Ariane Mnouchkine in Unique US Presentation

Kyoto Prize Theater Icon Ariane Mnouchkine

Iconic French Theater Director Mrs. Ariane Mnouchkine highlights 50 years of world stage direction accomplishments - and the future

French stage director Mnouchkine for 50 years has produced masterpieces with historical and political themes. inspired by Western and Asian influences, she has carved a unique niche in world theater.” — Richard Davis, Kyoto Prize Symposium Executive Director

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 21, 2021

MEDIA CONTACTS: : UCSD - Prof. Allan Havis, 858-534-2062, ahavis@ucsd.edu

Kyoto Prize Symposium – CEO Richard Davis,858-344-6736, admin@kyotosymposium.org

Iconic Program with European Theater Director Ariane Mnouchkine, Livestreamed by UC San Diego for Kyoto Prize Symposium, March 24.

The University of California San Diego and the Kyoto Symposium Organization will virtually present world-renowned stage director Ariane Mnouchkine on March 24, 3:30-5 p.m.-PDT, during the annual Kyoto Prize Symposium. This unique program is the third occasion of her life experience and work being presented to a US audience in the past four decades. Mrs. Mnouchkine joins the program from Paris. It is all the more noteworthy that the program will be in English.

The event will be moderated from San Diego by Professor Allan Havis, Chair - Theater Department, UC San Diego; and Robert Marx, President of the Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation in New York. Marx previously served as director of the National Endowment for the Arts theatre program in Washington, DC. Their conversation with Mnouchkine will reveal previously unpublished insights into the iconic artist’s life and work in a livestreamed event, free and open to the public. Please register at https://extension.ucsd.edu/kyotoprize to get log-in instructions well before the event.

Mnouchkine is founder and director of the Théâtre du Soleil in Paris. Since 1964, she has produced masterpieces with historical and political themes referring to traditional performances of both the East and the West. She started her theater in a transformed factory outside of Paris, where it embodies the ideal of “public theater.” Theatre du Soleil often uses physicality, inspired by Japanese Noh, Kabuki and Bunraku, Indian Kathakali and Western works, including Shakespeare. Mnouchkine has been innovating theatrical expressions through her collaborative creations based on the methodology of her unique theatrical organization, which eschews hierarchical order. She holds honorary doctorates from the University of Oxford and Roma Tre University. Mrs. Mnouchkine was awarded the Kyoto Prize in November, 2019, the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in 2007 by the Venice Biennale, and many other European honors. This new, groundbreaking 2021 video forum was recorded in Paris, New York and San Diego on March 6. The video and post-production work by UCSD-TV were just completed to allow for March 24 streaming.

# # #

About UC San Diego

UCSD is one of the top 20 research universities in the world, driving innovation and change to advance society, propel economic growth and make our world a better place. Learn more at www.ucsd.edu.

About the Kyoto Prize

Founded by Dr. Kazuo Inamori in 1984 as part of the Inamori Foundation, the Kyoto Prize has achieved international stature with the granting of three Kyoto Prizes each year – in Advanced Technology, Basic Sciences and Arts & Humanities. Each laureate also receives 100,000,000 yen (over $900,000), a gold medal and a unique diploma. Since 1984 the Kyoto Prize has been awarded to 111 extraordinary individuals from 17 nations. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 programs will be virtual.