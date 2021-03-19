Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Samoa : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

March 19, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Samoa has shown resilience to past economic shocks, underpinned by the authorities’ strong commitment to support the economy and financial assistance provided by the international community. Samoa was among the first countries in the world to secure its border to protect its citizens from COVID-19. The authorities’ quick response to the measles outbreak and the global pandemic has identified the policy priorities well. The international community also responded swiftly, including the IMF disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) in April 2020 which helped unlock record budget support grants by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB). The authorities strengthened the health care system and provided support to the private sector, with assistance targeted to vulnerable businesses and households to safeguard livelihoods.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/056

Frequency:

regular

English

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513574424/1934-7685

Stock No:

1WSMEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

107

