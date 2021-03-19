Controversial faith-based film Canaan Land now available to stream worldwide (by Mitch Lowes, United Kingdom)
“Unknown filmmakers don’t have a prayer when it comes to snagging a spot on the list for Oscar consideration. Minister-turned-moviemaker Rossi got a miracle"HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canaan Land, a controversial faith-based film written and directed by former evangelical minister Richard Rossi, is now available to rent or buy on streaming platform Vimeo. Audiences can see the film here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/canaanland
The worldwide streaming release of Canaan Land follows a series of successful screenings in L.A. and Miami. As reported by Variety, Deadline, The Wrap, and Hollywood Reporter, Canaan Land made the finalized list of movies under consideration at the 93rd Academy Awards for a number of categories including Best Actor and Best Picture, despite being produced on a fraction of the budget of many other entrants.
Described as having “a good story and some excellent acting” by indie movie review platform IndyRed, Canaan Land was produced by a multicultural, multi-generational cast and crew. It aims to expose tricks used by big names in the religion business to deceive followers into believing televangelists who claim to be miracle workers worthy of donations.
Canaan Land is based on Richard Rossi’s novel of the same name. It follows the story of a con man preacher, Brother Billy (Rossi), who falls for a sincere Christian, Sister Sara, (Rebecca Holden) and realizes his con game isn't a game anymore. The film has been well received by critics, despite drawing criticism from some televangelists and fundamentalists prior to its release. Canaan Land has received messages of support as well as opposition from groups wanting to stop the film owing to its subject matter.
Film Threat magazine urged readers, "This is one of those movies I want you to see and then talk about afterward." The dialogue the film has stirred in both secular and religious settings has created a demand for in-person screenings and "Q and A" sessions with the film's cast and crew, who appear live to discuss the film after audiences have viewed it, both in theaters and online. An online "watch party" through Zoom set an attendance record for the largest online audience viewing a film at one time. The discussion by cast and crew can be seen on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CS1zhhV6FyA&t=2538s
“My intention in producing Canaan Land is to expose the counterfeit, to elucidate the search for that which is authentic, pure, and of good report,” said Writer-Director Richard Rossi. “Fakes detract from God's divine magnificence. A counterfeit testifies that there is a real anointing, a truth that sets us free. Billy lost his faith but wants it back when he realizes his con game isn't a game anymore.”
"Sister Sara is motivated to serve God and people. Billy is more self-motivated," Rebecca Holden said. "The script makes the point that we must keep our eyes on God and have discernment in choosing spiritual leaders. Leaders are human and disappoint us. Only God can provide perfect, unconditional, unfailing love." Holden starred in the mega-hit TV show Knight Rider opposite David Hasselhoff.
“Unknown filmmakers usually don’t have a prayer when it comes to snagging a spot on the final list for Oscar consideration. Minister-turned-moviemaker Richard Rossi got a miracle on the strength of his story and the portrayals of con man preacher Brother Billy and sincere Sister Sara in Canaan Land,” CBS reporter Vanessa Farraday said.
