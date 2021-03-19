Battling Cancer, Sworn in as a Police Officer, & Celebrating a 5th Birthday All in One Day
Jeremiah's friends at the North Miami Police Department stop by to say hi to Jeremiah when he's at the Heroes Hangout.
A Day in the Life of Cancer Warrior Jeremiah!
To truly understand the depth of the plea Help Us Find A Cure your life must be touched by someone who has a disease for which there is no cure.”NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4-year-old Jeremiah has been bravely battling High Risk Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer for over a year. He has undergone multiple rounds of Chemotherapy, I-131 MIBG therapy (Metaiodobenzylguanidine (MIBG) is a compound that is combined with radioactive iodine (I-131) to deliver targeted radiation therapy), 2 stem cell transplants, proton beam radiation to the skull and spine, numerous bone marrow biopsies and blood & platelet transfusions. Although Jeremiah was recently proclaimed to be in NED status (No Evidence of Disease) he is currently undergoing a debilitating CH14.18 Immunotherapy in the hopes of preventing a relapse. He will be considered in remission after being in NED status for five consecutive years. Neuroblastoma has an extremely high rate of relapse and progression which is why he must continue with treatments.
— Silvia Vanni
Jeremiah’s dream is to become a Police Officer and the Mystic Force Foundation has partnered with Chief Larry Juriga and the North Miami Police Department to make his Wish come true. On Saturday March 20th at 12pm Jeremiah will be sworn in as a Police Officer at the North Miami Police Department. A very special and exciting swearing-in ceremony has been planned. Immediately following, Jeremiah will be transported in the Gold Childhood Cancer Police car to the Heroes Hangout, Childhood Cancer Haven for a spectacular Police-themed 5th Birthday Celebration.
The North Miami Police Department consistently partners with the Mystic Force Foundation to bring joy and happiness to children battling cancer as well as helping to raise awareness of Childhood Cancer with their dedicated metallic Gold Childhood Cancer Police vehicle. The officers and the Gold Police vehicle attend all of the Foundation's special events, as well as visiting the children at the Heroes Hangout and taking them for rides in the Gold Police Cruiser, and helping to grant special 'Wishes'.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. This year is the Foundation’s 13-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer through their Heroes Hangout, the country’s first and only Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach. The Hangout is sponsored by the Dante Law Firm so they pay no rent and is 100% community supported. Especially now, during the pandemic, the center has been such a blessing to the families with children battling cancer in South Florida, as it is truly the only safe place that children can go to escape the horrors of their everyday life battling cancer. The Heroes Hangout is a fun & magical place for kids to attend monthly themed events, enjoy fun crafts, play video games, 'shop' for toys, and just hang out, all at no cost to the families. Being able to play and have fun like all kids should is an essential part of getting through the difficult treatments as well as the recovery process. The Mystic Force Foundation believes "All kids deserve to have fun".
For more information you may contact Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com or call 305.726.1155
SATURDAY MARCH 20TH 2021 12:00PM
NORTH MIAMI POLICE DEPARTMENT
700 NE 124th Street North Miami, FL 33161
We will meet in front of the station, masks required and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines. Following ceremony, we will depart to:
HEROES HANGOUT
1943 NE 164th Street North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook