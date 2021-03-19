bWyse Internet Marketing Presents Social Media Bootcamp: What You Need to Know

Social Media Bootcamp: What You Need to Know bWyse Internet Marketing

Wendy Ogryzek presents FREE Webinar: Social Media Bootcamp: What You Need to Know, taking place online on March 24th, 2021 at 10:00 AM featuring DIY information

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- bWyse Internet Marketing is proud to bring Social Media Marketing Bootcamp via ZOOM for our second of two free webinars in March 2021.Social Media Marketing is mandatory for all small businesses. Join Wendy and June of bWyse to learn which platforms are still going strong, what to avoid, and how to leverage Social Media as a vital part of your online marketing plan. Register to attend our FREE WEBINAR to learn Social Media marketing strategies that produce results!At the end of our edutainment webinar, you will:• Know the most important platforms for your business.• Understand how to manage multiple Social Media accounts.• Have time saving strategies and techniques to use.• Be able to turn your Social Media efforts into results.• and much, much more!Social Media will change the way you market to your clients. A Social Media strategy is a great way to promote your small business and your products!Register to AttendVisit bWyse for More InformationTo view a sample of our webinars, please visit: https://youtu.be/TLWYMp3myvo “Wendy and June are experts in what they do. They pay attention to detail, are passionate about their work and are wonderful to work with. If you are looking for someone to level up your internet marketing or SEO game, you should hire them.” states Priyanka H., webinar attendee.bWyse is your premier internet marketing solutions company of the Greater Seattle area. If you are a small business owner and are seeking to improve your internet online marketing for your business look no further - you've found the right company!bWyse is a vibrant, fun and family-owned company that takes extreme pride in our Customer Service! Our goal is to make you a "client for life"! bWyse is a full-service internet online marketing firm. Our specialties include helping small businesses make or save money using the internet. Internet Marketing, Internet Marketing Strategies, Internet Marketing Services.bWyse offers ZERO percent financing on all of our internet marketing services and they are designed for you to easily and quickly update your site yourself!June BachmanFounderbWyse Internet Marketing425-885-9976June@bWyse.com

