PA Senate and House Democrats to Host Policy Hearing on Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship

Allegheny County − March 19, 2021 − At the request of state Senators Wayne D. Fontana (D- Allegheny), Jim Brewster (D- Allegheny/Westmoreland), Lindsey Williams (D- Allegheny) and Representative Sara Innamorato (D-Allegheny), the Pennsylvania Senate and House Democratic Policy Committees will hold a virtual public hearing on the issues of abandoned and blighted property conservatorship, the effect of blight on neighborhoods, and tools to eradicate it. At the hearing, experts and community representatives will discuss legislative policy solutions for this community concern.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery), and the House Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D- Erie).

The hearing is scheduled for Friday, March 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page .

You can register for the Zoom here.

Media coverage is welcome and encouraged.

