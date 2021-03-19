Co-author of Profit Works Releases Book Empowering Business Owners to Grow Even More
Alex Freytag, entrepreneur, coach, and author provides a powerful, replicable system enabling business owners to build the business of their dreams.COLUMBUS, OH, 43221, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Works: Awaken the Earning Mindset, Bridge the Missing Profit Link, and Cultivate Untapped Potential by Alex Freytag (Ethos Collective™) shares successful strategies to equip readers to overcome the common pitfalls that plague today’s entrepreneurs.
Many business leaders have a vision that would make their organizations stronger and more profitable, but they are unsure how to get their people on board. Freytag addresses the core issues of teamwork and profit while providing the steps to attain the ultimate goal: a successful and growing business.
Freytag credits his father with the ideas that built ProfitWorks, LLC and shaped his way of looking at business. He offers ideas and created strategies that revitalize leaders and instill the habits required for building vibrant and cohesive teams.
Written for business owners and leaders seeking to align the vision of their teams, Vision Works provides the proven approach to creating the accountability necessary to grow thriving organizations.
Vision Works releases worldwide on March 31, 2021 and is available wherever books are sold.
What Others Have Said
“Vision Works is a masterful collection of real-life stories and practical tools that help business owners gain traction in their business,” shares Gino Wickman, author of Traction and Entrepreneurial Leap.
Ted Coons, chairman and CEO of Spillman Company remarks, “Vision Works offers a clear, concise message that works in the real world. Alex’s guidance is working for our management team, our associates and our stakeholders.”
“Alex offers impactful leadership tools and practices that any results-driven leader can immediately put into action,” says Nataline Lomedico, CEO and president of Giroux Glass, Inc.
About the Author
Alex Freytag equips entrepreneurs and executives with a simple operating system that allows leadership teams clarify, share and achieve their vision. Alex has led more than 700 full-day EOS® sessions with over 150 companies. The product of an entrepreneurial household, Alex has spent much of his business experience focused on his passion for equipping entrepreneurs to create their dream businesses. In the years between selling handmade James Dean t-shirts out of his high school locker and becoming a Certified EOS Implementer®, he ran or helped run four growing businesses before discovering the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®).
