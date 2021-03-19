GLOBAL PRESS, L.L.C. ANNOUNCES PER HAMPTON’S IMMINENT BESTSELLER FORCE OF DESTINY, Book Two in the Sunset & Vine Series
GLOBAL PRESS, L.L.C. ANNOUNCES PER HAMPTON’S IMMINENT BESTSELLER FORCE OF DESTINYLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global fiction sensation PER HAMPTON has written his latest thriller titled Force of Destiny. Book II in the Sunset & Vine series.
Force of Destiny will be published in the U.S.A. on March 21, 2021. Available in paperback, eBook, an audiobook is scheduled for a later this Summer. Distribution includes Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Waterstones-Europe, Walmart and most Independent Bookstores. An in-person book tour will be launched per covid developments later in 2021.
Hampton is known for his trademark fiction blend of non-fiction based science, historical events, and Hollywood cinematic drama while weaving the fabric of intricate high quality suspense, keeping his readers on a tightrope with his trademark style.
Danger, Deceit, and Betrayal: a New World Order pits a fearless set of new players—uniquely brilliant, armed with untold wealth and tomorrow's technology—against the Old World Elites. The Vatican's spiritual firepower becomes the prize that tips the balance for world domination. The actions of a young Priest and future American Pope help align the destiny for global change
Per Hampton’s scathing new financial thriller presents a scintillating battle between heavyweights in California and D.C., the Vatican, and globalist China. Times have changed, and now espionage plays out with a budget of trillions, not billions. Even jets are a thing of the past in this hyper-sonic world.
Launching this global confrontation is the new boss in town: Fearless, charismatic, handsome, and the richest man on the planet, Montague Stanford.
“By hook, crook or coup, we shall have the presidency!” Montague Stanford- Enemy of the global cabal.
Stanford is the Brother of murdered, long-lost Black Market baby Dotty Henderson from the first book, Loose Lips in the Sunset & Vine series.
Los Angeles, Washington, Italy, New York, Barcelona, The Arctic, Switzerland, and Corsica are the locations.
“Per Hampton has infiltrated the hidden structure of Global Elites and their real-world of secrets at the highest level in this astounding new novel.”
—Xernona Clayton, Broadcasting and Civil Rights Icon
“What a great story. Fast-moving but tightly crafted and one you can’t put down! Wow.”
—Dr. Alex Martin, Hollywood, CA
“… a supersonic trip around the globe, a voyeuristic peek behind the curtain of global power. Nothing is sacred in this story. A fresh, entertaining and thought-provoking read.”
—Nancy Tallman, Real Estate Strategist
“A brilliant, stylish, and edge of seat thriller. Per Hampton is a dazzling, articulate, gifted storyteller. Force of Destiny is breathtakingly suspenseful and crisply riveting. An addictive page-turner, leaving the reader pining for more.”
—Colleen Hofstader Hlavac, Ph.D.
“Force Of Destiny is totally awe inspiring. A mind boggling, whirlwind journey, in this masterpiece of global proportions!”
—Margarete Viera,
“Force of Destiny is a page-turner. Hampton perfected this chilling thriller. Be prepared to be seduced by Force of Destiny’s mystery and intrigue. I read till the wee hours of the night.”
—Evan Wyatt, Hollywood Screenwriter
Global Elites have never known defeat; they are not about to allow an introduction now. The collision is cataclysmic. Grab a seat and come along for a hyper-sonic first-hand view.
