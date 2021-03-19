Image One Facility Solutions Awards Franchises to Military Veterans
Veterans Chris Norwood and Christal Madison were each awarded an Image One Franchise and are being recognized for their serviceROLLING MEADOWS, IL, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One Facility Solutions, a top commercial cleaning franchise recognized for owner satisfaction and affordability, has just announced that two retired veterans will each be awarded a franchise.
Originally, Image One was set to select one veteran for the contest, but the business’s Founder had to change course. “Chris and Christal were such wonderful and strong business-minded people,” said Image One President and Co-Founder Tim Conn. “We had narrowed it down to these two finalists, but both were so superb, we awarded them each a franchise.”
Norwood is an Army veteran from Arkansas, while Madison served in the Navy and lives in Virginia. As winners, Image One is waiving franchise fees for each of the new owners so they can hit the ground running once they are ready to open. In the coming months, they will be starting their training in Chicago and setting up their respective locations.
Franchising since 2011 and with a corporate headquarters in the Chicago suburbs, Image One launched a new franchise affiliate program in 2015 to further expand the franchise nationwide. Since then, the franchise has added owners in regions across the country, including in Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando.
Image One provides necessary training, tools and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.
The cost to open an Image One franchise ranges from $72,775 - $216,675. Startup costs are among the most affordable in the franchise industry.
For more information on the brand, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review.
Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide.
For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications
+1 7734532444
bob@bearicebox.com