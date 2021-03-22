CASONA SFORZA OPENS ITS DOORS IN PUERTO ESCONDIDO

Located in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico, Casona Sforza is a boutique hotel whose concept places center-stage the value of being aware, contemplating, and understanding the beauty of an environment in balance. The property comprises asymmetric volumes with clean lines that are harmoniously integrated into the landscape, and make use of the ancient techniques of arches and vaults. Common areas offer a cozy ambiance with a bohemian aesthetic of neutral colors, tropical woods, and natural textures.

Comfort and artifice-free elegance are interwoven with respect for the environment in this new hotel boutique, where nature and design stimulate the senses.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled on the serene landscape of La Barra de Colotepec, facing the golden sands of the Pacific Coast, Casona Sforza presents a unique architecture inspired by the vernacular tradition and an experience of sustainable luxury, offering personal attention, exclusivity and privacy. Its concept places center-stage the value of being aware, contemplating and understanding the beauty of an environment in balance.

Casona Sforza stands out for its unusual structure, a reflection of its ecological commitment, revaluation of roots and development of the local community. Conceived by the entrepreneur Ezequiel Ayarza Sfroza and commissioned from the renowned Mexican architect Alberto Kalach, the property comprises asymmetric volumes with clean lines that are harmoniously integrated into the landscape, and make use of the ancient techniques of arches and vaults.

In this spot on the coast of Oaxaca, where the delta of the Colotopec river flows into the ocean, the cypresses, mangroves, and oaks embrace this exuberant refuge and offer visitors the chance to reencounter the essence of a natural beauty that is stripped of artifice. Casona Sforza irradiates a constant luminosity thanks to the sandy hues of its sun-caressed walls, while the movement of the sea breeze is an invitation to discover the grand corridor leading to the stunning terrace and pool with its concentric forms.

In this peaceful haven, time passes at a pace that favors harmonious reflection amid all the comforts of home. Its eleven vaulted suites come in three categories—Junior, Senior and Master—and offer a cozy ambiance with a bohemian aesthetic of neutral colors, tropical woods and natural textures, and panoramic views of the sea.

The interior spaces comprise furnishings from regions well known for the quality of their crafts, such as rugs from Teotitlán del Valle, textiles from the Oaxaca Valley, hammocks, chairs and curtains from Yucatán and palm lamps from Veracruz. These are combined with decorative elements and amenities from the Oaxacan highlands, where they are made by potters, cabinetmakers, farmers and beekeepers in the workshops of Pueblo del Sol, a sustainable production project whose ongoing work is supported by Casona Sforza.

Cuisine at Casona Sforza also reflects the importance of ecological and social responsibility. The culinary vision is based on the farm-to-table principle, ensuring the freshness of the ingredients in every dish, which come from local producers who make use of non-intensive, seasonal farming processes.

The Casona Sforza experience is complemented by services that cater for the hedonistic pleasures, such as private yoga sessions, holistic massages and private surfing lessons. In addition, visitors can get to know the destination and its natural treasures better with a range of activities including dolphin and whale watching, release of sea turtles, and a number of different walks and expeditions.

