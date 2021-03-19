Hoyer Statement on the U.S. Reaching 100 Million Vaccinations

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement on the United States reaching the milestone of 100 million vaccinations today:

“When he came into office amid the worst public health and economic crisis in our lifetimes, President Biden promised the American people that his Administration would move quickly to get 100 million vaccine doses into Americans’ arms within the first 100 days of his presidency. At the time, many who had grown accustomed to the failures of government under the Trump Administration worried that such a goal was too ambitious. However, that goal has now been reached six weeks early – a testament to the role that sound leadership plays in making government work for the benefit of the people it serves. “In just two months, the Biden-Harris Administration has not only secured 100 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, it has also secured approval from Congress of the President’s American Rescue Plan, a big and bold measure to provide economic relief for American businesses and workers as well as those out of work because of COVID-19. This is an Administration that is working hard every day to increase the pace of vaccinations in order to reopen our economy and our schools safely and more quickly. It is an Administration that follows science and the advice of public health experts, one that sends a clear message about the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, and practicing social distancing until we defeat this virus. It is an Administration led by individuals of compassion, empathy, and honesty. The contrast with the previous Administration could not be more clear. “As vaccines continue to be made available, I urge every American to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. And we must all keep wearing masks and following the health experts’ guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants while this national vaccination campaign remains underway. As President Biden has said, we are all in this together as one nation, and when Americans put our energies and our abilities to common purpose, there is nothing we cannot achieve as one.”