Revised Staff Reporting 2020-2021 Guidance

Public Schools, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose Schools, ESU’s and Rule 18/Interim Facilities
A revised 2020-2021 Staff Reporting guidance document is now available at the Staff Reporting website here. The only revision is the addition of Staff Position Assignment Code F-2112 (Mental Health Practitioner – Other Federal Funds).
