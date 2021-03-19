¡VAMOS PAY! PARTNERS WITH ECREDABLE TO HELP CARDHOLDERS BUILD CREDIT HISTORY
CINCINNATI, OH, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VamosPay Mastercard Prepaid Card is proud to announce its partnership with eCredable, a leader in the FinTech space, enabling VamosPay cardholders a quick and easy way to build better credit scores. ¡VamosPay! is in an innovative digital and virtual payment solution, specifically geared toward multicultural communities in the U.S. – a real alternative to cash banking, bank overdraft fees, high interest rates and expensive check cashing fees. This segment needs a full-featured solution that is simple and less expensive to use and one which they can rely on for all their financial needs. VamosPay knows that many in our communities are also new to credit or don’t have a credit score. Others need to raise their credit score faster or rebuild their credit. eCredable Lift® with the VamosPay card now allows consumers to link their utility accounts (such as power, water, phone, cable, etc.) – and provide the opportunity to raise their credit scores in just a few days bringing a much-needed solution to the communities we serve.
“VamosPay is committed to helping our communities build stronger and more secure financial futures.” said Douglas McGann, VamosPay president. “We are proud to partner with the innovative experts at eCredable to bring the critical service of credit building for the multicultural communities that we serve.”
“We are thrilled to be announcing our partnership with VamosPay,” said Steve Ely, CEO of eCredable. “Paying your account with your VamosPay card is not only smart and convenient; it also helps you build a more useful credit history once you are enrolled in eCredable Lift.”
Building a solid and useful credit history is an essential part of truly being able to participate in today’s economy – including finding better jobs, enabling the purchase of a new home, getting an auto loan or qualifying for a small business loan. VamosPay is the first prepaid debit card of its kind that is providing a solution that cardholders can use to help build their credit. Go to www.vamospay.com to learn how to enroll in eCredable Lift and build a more useful credit history.
About VamosPay:
VamosPay is a financial services alternative helping individuals reach greater economic stability and independence with a convenient, secure and financial wellness-focused full-service banking solution. VamosPay’s digital and prepaid card product, a Mastercard Prepaid Card, is striving to empower our communities with access to a digital banking solution – it is the only virtual and digital card of its kind. VamosPay is dedicated to serving our cardholders who truly deserve a better solution from financial institutions.
BY USING THIS CARD YOU AGREE WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE CARDHOLDER AGREEMENT AND FEE SCHEDULE, IF ANY. This card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Mastercard International. “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” and “Metropolitan” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014. Card program administered by Cascade Financial Technology Corp.
About eCredable:
eCredable is a Data Furnisher focused on the 50 million adults considered to be “credit invisible”, and the 6 million small businesses that typically lack payment history in their business credit files. eCredable empowers consumers to include phone, internet, and utility information in their TransUnion credit report which produces traditional credit scores lenders use when assessing creditworthiness – scores like FICO Score® 8 and VantageScore® 3.0. eCredable empowers small business owners to include phone, internet, and utility information in multiple business credit files which produce business credit scores lenders use when assessing creditworthiness. The company was founded in 2009, and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information visit www.eCredable.com and www.Business.eCredable.com
Learn more about the VamosPay Prepaid Card from Mastercard at www.vamospay.com or about eCredable Lift at www.ecredable.com
Javier Flaim
“VamosPay is committed to helping our communities build stronger and more secure financial futures.” said Douglas McGann, VamosPay president. “We are proud to partner with the innovative experts at eCredable to bring the critical service of credit building for the multicultural communities that we serve.”
“We are thrilled to be announcing our partnership with VamosPay,” said Steve Ely, CEO of eCredable. “Paying your account with your VamosPay card is not only smart and convenient; it also helps you build a more useful credit history once you are enrolled in eCredable Lift.”
Building a solid and useful credit history is an essential part of truly being able to participate in today’s economy – including finding better jobs, enabling the purchase of a new home, getting an auto loan or qualifying for a small business loan. VamosPay is the first prepaid debit card of its kind that is providing a solution that cardholders can use to help build their credit. Go to www.vamospay.com to learn how to enroll in eCredable Lift and build a more useful credit history.
About VamosPay:
VamosPay is a financial services alternative helping individuals reach greater economic stability and independence with a convenient, secure and financial wellness-focused full-service banking solution. VamosPay’s digital and prepaid card product, a Mastercard Prepaid Card, is striving to empower our communities with access to a digital banking solution – it is the only virtual and digital card of its kind. VamosPay is dedicated to serving our cardholders who truly deserve a better solution from financial institutions.
BY USING THIS CARD YOU AGREE WITH THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE CARDHOLDER AGREEMENT AND FEE SCHEDULE, IF ANY. This card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Mastercard International. “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” and “Metropolitan” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014. Card program administered by Cascade Financial Technology Corp.
About eCredable:
eCredable is a Data Furnisher focused on the 50 million adults considered to be “credit invisible”, and the 6 million small businesses that typically lack payment history in their business credit files. eCredable empowers consumers to include phone, internet, and utility information in their TransUnion credit report which produces traditional credit scores lenders use when assessing creditworthiness – scores like FICO Score® 8 and VantageScore® 3.0. eCredable empowers small business owners to include phone, internet, and utility information in multiple business credit files which produce business credit scores lenders use when assessing creditworthiness. The company was founded in 2009, and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information visit www.eCredable.com and www.Business.eCredable.com
Learn more about the VamosPay Prepaid Card from Mastercard at www.vamospay.com or about eCredable Lift at www.ecredable.com
Javier Flaim
VamosPay
+1 9177425255
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn